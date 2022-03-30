SADC Mission in Mozambique launches offensive operation against Al Sunnah Wa Jama’ah terrorists

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) forces have launched an offensive operation against Al Sunnah Wa Jama’ah terrorists, who attacked Matemo Island recently.

A press statement from SAMIM Tuesday said the terrorists, believed to be led by one of their top leaders, lost ground after suffering heavy casualties.

SAMIM also confirmed that it inflicted about eight fatalities against the terrorists and recovered weapons and equipment used by the terrorists.

The statement said the offensive operations, which are ongoing, are expected to root out all elements of terrorism in the Matemo and Ibo Islands and pledged that SAMIM will continue working jointly with the military of Mozambique and also collaborate in other areas to ensure the safety of the Mozambican people is guaranteed.

SAMIM forces will continue to create conditions necessary for a return to normal life in the province of Cabo Delgado.

SADC stands for the Southern African Development Community, an intergovernmental organization with headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana. It groups 16 countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe in southern Africa. Enditem