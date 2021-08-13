SADC troika urges Zambians to vote peacefully, adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called upon all registered voters in Zambia to exercise their democratic right to vote in a peaceful way, while strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures on COVID-19 instituted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

In his capacity as the incumbent chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana made this encouragement in a statement issued Wednesday night on the Aug. 12, 2021 general elections in Zambia. SADC is an intergovernmental organization with headquarters in Gaborone, capital of Botswana.

“I further urge the people of Zambia to vote peacefully on Election Day, and remain calm in the post-election period while the results are being processed,” said Masisi in the statement, while wishing the people of Zambia, ECZ, and all the contesting candidates peaceful and successful elections.

SADC promised to continue monitoring the situation during the voting and the post-election phases, accordingly, after taking note of all the invaluable perspectives on the elections expressed by all the key stakeholders, read the statement.

At least 16 candidates are vying for Zambia’s top job, but the frontrunners are the incumbent Edgar Lungu and his rival Hakainde Hichilema, a business tycoon.

Due to increased risk and challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, SADC made a decision not to physically deploy the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Zambia and adopted a virtual approach of consultations with key electoral stakeholders instead. Enditem