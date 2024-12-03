Sadiq Khan to Lead First-Ever Trade Delegation to Africa as London’s Mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans to become the first mayor in the city’s history to lead a trade delegation to Africa.

While the exact countries on his itinerary remain unconfirmed, a formal announcement is expected in the coming months, with speculation pointing to Ghana, Nigeria, and potentially other African nations.

Khan made the commitment during a speech at the 15th anniversary awards of the Guba (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) organisation, held at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s headquarters in London, on December 1. Guba’s founder, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, a British Ghanaian entrepreneur and actor, expressed excitement about the plans, noting that a visit by the London mayor to Africa had been “long overdue.”

Speaking to attendees at the event, Khan emphasized the importance of deepening trade ties between London and Africa. He stated, “If London is to maintain our character and competitive edge, and if we are to be an active partner in growing, uniting, and building Africa, then we need each other now more than ever.”

Khan further outlined that the delegation would focus on forging economic partnerships that could benefit both the UK capital and the African nations visited. The mayor highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships with African countries, adding, “We all stand to gain from forging new connections rooted in respect and reciprocity.”

Though details of the trade mission’s itinerary have not been finalized, Ghana and Nigeria are considered strong contenders, given London’s twinning arrangement with Accra and the close ties between the UK and Nigeria. Lady Dentaa also mentioned other potential destinations, such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe, which is seeking to rejoin the Commonwealth. Additionally, Kenya, with its burgeoning technology sector, is another likely stop for the delegation.

This planned visit comes at a time when both the UK and Africa are looking to strengthen their economic relations. Lady Dentaa emphasized that such trade missions could drive growth and tourism, with African countries like Ghana having a significant cultural and economic influence on the UK, given the large African diaspora in London.

While some critics, such as Tory group leader Neil Garratt, have questioned the mayor’s frequent overseas travels, Khan defended his international trips as efforts to boost London’s global profile, attract investment, and promote tourism. He noted that his predecessor, Boris Johnson, made 37 international trips during his two terms as mayor. Khan has made at least 18 foreign visits since taking office in 2016.

Khan’s upcoming trip to Africa is expected to take place in the latter half of 2025 or early 2026, with many anticipating the trip will involve meetings with key African leaders and business stakeholders, as well as engagements aimed at fostering new economic opportunities for both London and the countries he visits.