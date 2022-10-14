Saeed Ahmed Tijani seeks re-election as NDC Communications Officer

The incumbent Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region, Mr Saeed Ahmed Tijani has declared intention to re-run for Office in the Party’s upcoming Regional Executive election.

He said effective and strategic communication under his leadership led the NDC to win 14 out of 15 Parliamentary seats in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Region.

Mr Tijani said it was critical for him to re-run for Office to enable him form a solid team and strategize “To win the remaining one seat to complete our Agenda 15/15.”

He said the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections was a must win for the NDC, and the Party needed a well-experienced Communicator to map-out effective and efficient communication strategy to realize its ultimate goal.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga to declare his interest to contest the position, Mr Tijani said he had served the Party from the Branch level as Secretary and Chairman.

He continued to serve as member of the Elections Directorate, member of the National Communications team, Deputy Regional Propaganda Secretary and the Communications team leader of the Party in the five Northern Regions.

“Under my able leadership, effective communication was achieved with more hands and voices on board. It will be a great disservice to lower my hands for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win this battle,” he said.

He said many talented Communicators were discovered and given the opportunity to display their talents in the Communications team in the Region.

Mr Tijani in the statement, appealed to delegates to give him another chance to lead the Regional Communications team.

The NDC is expected to hold its Regional Executive elections between November 12 and 13, 2022.