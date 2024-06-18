Safaricom and Pezesha Introduce Mkopo wa Pochi for Small Business Loans

Safaricom and Pezesha Collaborate to Expand Access to Small Business Loans

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading mobile network operator, has partnered with digital lender Pezesha to launch Mkopo wa Pochi, a new loan service aimed at small business owners. This addition to Safaricom’s existing loan products, including M-Shwari and Fuliza, allows entrepreneurs to borrow directly through their M-PESA business accounts.

Key Features of Mkopo wa Pochi:

Accessibility: Available through Safaricom’s M-PESA super app, Mkopo wa Pochi targets small business owners using Pochi la Biashara, Safaricom’s business wallet.

Strategic Impact:

Market Access: Pezesha’s collaboration with Safaricom grants access to a vast customer base of over 32.4 million active M-PESA users.

Recent Developments:

Pezesha secured a $500,000 grant from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in May 2024 to enhance its credit scoring technology, following an $11 million pre-Series A funding round led by Women’s World Banking Capital Partners II in 2022.

This initiative underscores Safaricom and Pezesha’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting small businesses in Kenya through innovative digital lending solutions.