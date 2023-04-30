Safaricom extends 5G coverage to more counties in Kenya

Safaricom has increased its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties in Kenya, allowing its customers to enjoy ultra fast Internet services.

The telco has also introduced 5G data bundles to enable its over 400,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, with typical speeds of 400Mbps to 700Mbps.

The 5G bundles are personalised based on usage, and are available on Tunukiwa via MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD codes.

“As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities,” Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

“By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G,” Ndegwa added.

Home and Enterprise customers in 5G zones can also enjoy the network through 5G Wi-Fi.

To enable Kenyans experience how 5G can transform homes and businesses, Safaricom, in partnership with Huawei, has set up three 5G experience centres in Nairobi.

The centres, located in Safaricom’s Village Market, The Hub and Buruburu Shops, contain virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart-capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G.

Since then, its coverage has increased from 11 towns to 28 towns spread across 21 counties including Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and Vihiga Counties.

Over the years, Safaricom has consistently invested in its network, with its 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in aggregate covering 97 percent of Kenya’s population, while its fibre network has passed more than 450,000 homes and businesses.