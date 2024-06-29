Safaricom Faces Scrutiny Amid Contradictory Statements Over Major Internet Outage

Kenya’s leading telecoms provider, Safaricom, is grappling with criticism following conflicting explanations surrounding a nationwide internet outage that persisted for over two hours on Tuesday.

The disruption coincided with widespread protests against the recently withdrawn 2024 Finance Bill, a significant piece of legislation that [insert significance of the bill here].

Initially attributing the outage to an underground cable fault, Safaricom’s assertions were challenged by internet observatory platform Netblocks, which found no evidence of physical damage to the cables. Moreover, major undersea cable operators in East Africa, including TEAMs, SEACOM, and Eassy, reported no disruptions to their services.

CEO Peter Ndegwa later broadened the scope, suggesting an industry-wide impact. However, other regional internet service providers, aside from Airtel Kenya, reported only intermittent service issues rather than a complete outage. The swift restoration of Safaricom’s services, which [insert details of the restoration process here], further puzzled customers, as typical undersea cable repairs can span days or weeks.

Despite the telecom industry’s redundancy protocols that often mitigate such disruptions, the incident prompted dissatisfaction among customers and key stakeholders, including prominent social media influencers like former rugby player Ombachi Dennis, who publicly distanced themselves from Safaricom.

The outage’s fallout extended to Safaricom’s financial front, with a 3.6% drop in its share price, now trading at $0.13. This downturn marks a notable departure from Safaricom’s usual market stability, highlighting the serious financial implications of the incident.

In response to mounting pressure, Safaricom’s CEO issued a statement expressing deep regret over the outage. However, under current regulatory guidelines set by Kenya’s Communications Authority, compensation to affected customers is unlikely, given the incident’s accidental nature.

The incident has cast a shadow over Safaricom’s reputation, affecting its relationship with its vast user base of over 27 million monthly active mobile data subscribers in Kenya. As scrutiny intensifies, Safaricom faces a critical juncture in restoring trust and stability in its services, a task that will require significant effort and transparency.