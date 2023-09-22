Safaricom gets approval for KSh250k limit Boost on M-pesa

Safaricom has today increased M-PESA transactions limit to KSh. 250,000 for each transaction.

The move will see the addition of a new transaction band of KSh. 151,000 to KSh. 250,000 for Send Money, Lipa Na M-PESA BuyGoods, PayBill and all other transactions.

“We welcome the move by the Central Bank of Kenya to increase M-PESA transaction limits to KSh. 250,000. The increased transaction limits are a timely intervention as they will provide customers and businesses with  additional convenience when doing business empowering them to do more from their phones,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.

The increased transaction limit follows approval by the Central Bank of Kenya and comes on the heels of the previous approval for daily limit and M-PESA limit increases to KSh. 500,000 per day from 14th August 2023.

Current maximum transaction fees will apply across the new bands including KSh. 108 per transaction for Send Money.

