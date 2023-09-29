Safaricom to Outdoor Advanced Cloud Services

Safaricom, one of Kenya’s leading mobile network operator revamped its in-country cloud computing platform and services, to help businesses and organisations digitise their operations offer flexibility and resilience to an ever changing environment.

Powered by VMware

The new cloud services, hosted in Data centres in Nairobi and Kisumu are powered by VMware technologies. The additional services include, but are not limited to, the ability for customers to run their applications with the flexibility to allocate cloud computing capabilities on a single pane of glass. The features allow customers to buy cloud computing capabilities in bulk and set up the environment to suit the business application requirements.

A Mission to Foster Digital Transformation in Kenya

Cynthia Karuri-Kropac, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Safaricom says,“This signifies a new era of possibilities for businesses as a catalyst for innovation and growth. We believe that by providing businesses with world-class cloud computing capabilities, we empower them to unlock new opportunities, thrive in the digital age and achieve their growth aspirations more efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Leveraging OPEX Models for Scaling

This is all part of the company’s unwavering commitment to powering possibilities and fostering digital transformation in Kenya. The Safaricom cloud services will provide enterprise customers with the flexibility to grow their businesses by utilising computing resources in a scalable manner leveraging OPEX models. It will provide them the capabilities to run their business from anywhere with access to their operations being highly available thus providing reliable operations to their end customers.

Provision of Secure Hosting Services

The cloud services also include provision of secure hosting services for business applications while complying to data residency concerns, provision of secure connectivity and secure payment integrations to business applications hosted securely on the cloud.

Safaricom Cloud as a service was Started in 2010 offering Infrastructure as a Service and with consumption based on Virtual Machines and Managed Service as opposed to Self-Service.