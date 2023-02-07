Techgh24 has found that the name behind the Ghana contact number of Safaritech Ghana Limited – 0205802053 – is Moshin Anverali Pirbhai, which is a name from Mauritius.

It was also found that a Ghana Card bearing the name Moshin Anverali Pirbhai, with full bio-data was used to register the number.

Since the start of investigations about Safaritech, Techgh24 has made several efforts to reach the company via the only contact details they provided on their now deleted website – www.safaritech.biz but to no avail.

Prior to deleting their website, Techgh24 captured their contact details on the website as follow:

Email address as info@safaritech.biz

Phone numbers – 0205802053 and

and Street address – E68/9B Ablade Close, Kanda. But in their registration details with the Registrar General Authority in Ghana, the street address is on Ablade Road, Near Mount Crest University, Kanda.

Through further digging, Techgh24 found that the name on the phone number is Moshin Anverali Pirbhai, and checks on the origin of the last name Pirbhai indicated it is from Mauritius, but it’s mostly used in the United Kingdom, where Safaritech claimed it was headquartered.

Indeed, Techgh24 also found that Safaritech has or had one Jamil Pirbhai as its Customer Logistics Coordinator.

Mauritius is a known tax haven where a lot of businesses around the world seeking to hide the true identities of the actual owners/directors, and to avoid taxes often register. So, it is possible that the name used to register the phone number is a decoy to hide the identities of the Ghanaian owners/directors of Safaritech Ghana.

But the other striking discovery, as stated above, is the fact that the number was actually registered with a Ghana Card bearing the name Moshin Anverali Pirbhai.

A foreign visitor who has resided in Ghana for a cumulative period of 90 days or has a residence permit is eligible to get a Non-Citizen Ghana Card once they provide personal details to the National Identification Authority (NIA) and pay $120. So the bearer of the Safaritech contact number may have taken advantage of that for the purposes of getting the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) job to audit MTN Ghana.

No response

Techgh24 made a call to that phone number – it rang, but no one picked the call. Two WhatsApp messages were then sent to the same number and both of them got the double blue tick, indicating the user of the phone had seen and possibly read the messages.

The first message was a request for an interview and the second one was a set of eight questions to which Techgh24 sought either verbal or written answers. The same set of questions, plus an additional question were also sent to their email address – info@safaritech.biz but none of them got any responses.

It would also be recalled that in both Kenya, where Safaritech claims to come from, and in the United Kingdom where it claimed to be headquartered, the company never had any website spelling out what it does, except in Ghana.

Its only website, the deleted one, was the one that projected Safaritech Ghana Limited, and then said it is a subsidiary of Safaritech Kenya, which is headquartered in London. But once Techgh24 made mention of them in a write up, they put the website in Updating mode, and then completely deleted it within less than a week.

Again, in all the countries where Safaritech claimed to have done extensive tax auditing and revenue assurance projects with sponsorship from USAID, World Bank and IMF, there are no online footprints to confirm any of those claims were true; and the international organizations it claimed to be related to have also refused to respond to questions about their relationship, if any, with Safaritech.

ChatGTP Vs Safaritech

Meanwhile, the information ChatGTB throws up about Safaritech Ghana Limited, Safaritech Kenya Limited, and Safaritech Limited in London are exactly the same, but completely different from the claims Safaritech Ghana made about itself on its deleted websites to secure the GRA job.

Here is what Safaritech said about itself on the defunct website:

Safaritech Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of Safaritech Kenya Limited, headquartered in the United Kingdom. Safaritech is a tax auditing and consulting firm, and a base of the IMF, USAID, UNDP, GIZ and ARTN. It also claims its work is sponsored by the World Bank, USAID and IMF.

Per its own “Who We Are” on its defunct website, Safaritech Ghana said it comes with a vaunt of experience spanning 20 years (Since July 13, 1998) in audit and investigation of compliance systems of Revenue Authorities and Telecom companies in 31 countries with inordinate success in partnership with IMF/World Bank, USAID and others.

Apart from Ghana, Safaritech claimed to have provided its services in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Jamaica, Antigua and Liberia. It also claimed to have achieved between 385% and over 500% incremental tax revenue for these countries from its audits.

Beside telecom auditing and tax compliances solutions, Safaritech also claimed to be involved in telecom training, research and sizing in Senegal, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia and Ghana, all sponsored by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the respective revenue authorities.

Safaritech also said it works as specialized consultants in the design and implementation of overall Electronic Tax Devices for retail VAT collection.

The company did not stop there. It also claimed to be involved in Training or Research, Piloting, Sizing, Installation and functioning maintenance of Electronic Tax Devices on traders POS in Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, India, Malawi, Burundi, Jamaica, Nigeria, Gambia, Ghana, Malawi, S/Leone, Bangladesh, South Africa and Malaysia.

Here is what ChatGTP said about Safaritech.

Safaritech Ghana Limited is a technology company based in Ghana that provides innovative solutions in the fields of technology and engineering. The company was established with the aim of improving and enhancing the way people live and work through the use of cutting-edge technology.

One of the key services offered by Safaritech Ghana Limited is the provision of technology solutions for businesses and organizations. This includes the implementation of enterprise software systems, cloud computing, network security, and data management solutions. The company also offers custom software development services to meet the unique needs and requirements of individual clients.

Another key area of focus for Safaritech Ghana Limited is the development of hardware and engineering solutions. This includes the design and manufacture of high-quality technology products, such as smartphones, laptops, and other electronics. The company also provides engineering and technical support services to help clients maintain and optimize their technology systems.

Safaritech Ghana Limited is dedicated to driving innovation and progress in the technology industry in Ghana. The company has a team of highly skilled and experienced technology professionals who are dedicated to providing the best possible service and support to clients. They continuously research and evaluate new technologies and advancements in order to provide the most effective and efficient solutions to their clients.

In conclusion, Safaritech Ghana Limited is a key player in the technology industry in Ghana, offering innovative solutions and services that help businesses and organizations to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing world. With a focus on quality and excellence, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the future of technology in Ghana and beyond.

It is not clear how ChatGTP came by this information about Safaritech, but it is completely at variance with the claims Safaritech made about itself to secure the Ghana job.