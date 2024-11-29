Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has appealed to Ghanaians to prioritize peace and stability as the nation approaches the December 7 general elections.

    Speaking at the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service held at its Accra headquarters, Dr. Agyepong stressed the importance of unity and tolerance during this critical period, emphasizing that Ghana’s progress depends on maintaining peace.

    “Ghana is the only country we have, and it is the only place we don’t need a visa to enter,” he remarked. “In other countries, visas are required. This reminds us of the privilege we have and the need to protect it.”

    Dr. Agyepong called on citizens to fulfill their civic duties peacefully, ensuring Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy remains intact during and after the elections.

    The Thanksgiving Service, an annual highlight for Jospong Group, celebrates the company’s milestones and provides an opportunity to reflect on its growth. Dr. Agyepong recounted the company’s remarkable journey from operating a manual tricycle to becoming one of Ghana’s leading conglomerates.

    “The journey has been inspiring and fulfilling,” he shared, attributing the company’s success to divine grace. “Jesus Christ is more than enough,” he added, expressing gratitude for the role of faith in JGC’s achievements.

    The event, attended by staff and stakeholders, served as both a celebration of accomplishments and a call to action for peace and gratitude. Dr. Agyepong concluded by urging all Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of unity and ensure the nation’s stability during the election season.

    Previous article
    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service
    Next article
    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies,...

    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

    Ike Dzokpo Ike Dzokpo -
    MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy...

    Yango and Zindi Celebrate Winners of 2024 Accra Mobility Hackathon

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Propelling Technological Innovation In Ghana The winners of the inaugural...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    News 0
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

    News 0
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies,...

    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

    News 0
    MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE