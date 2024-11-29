Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), has appealed to Ghanaians to prioritize peace and stability as the nation approaches the December 7 general elections.

Speaking at the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service held at its Accra headquarters, Dr. Agyepong stressed the importance of unity and tolerance during this critical period, emphasizing that Ghana’s progress depends on maintaining peace.

“Ghana is the only country we have, and it is the only place we don’t need a visa to enter,” he remarked. “In other countries, visas are required. This reminds us of the privilege we have and the need to protect it.”

Dr. Agyepong called on citizens to fulfill their civic duties peacefully, ensuring Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy remains intact during and after the elections.

The Thanksgiving Service, an annual highlight for Jospong Group, celebrates the company’s milestones and provides an opportunity to reflect on its growth. Dr. Agyepong recounted the company’s remarkable journey from operating a manual tricycle to becoming one of Ghana’s leading conglomerates.

“The journey has been inspiring and fulfilling,” he shared, attributing the company’s success to divine grace. “Jesus Christ is more than enough,” he added, expressing gratitude for the role of faith in JGC’s achievements.

The event, attended by staff and stakeholders, served as both a celebration of accomplishments and a call to action for peace and gratitude. Dr. Agyepong concluded by urging all Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of unity and ensure the nation’s stability during the election season.