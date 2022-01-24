Safeguard the right of Children

Mr Israel Akrobortu, Volta Regional Director of Department of Children has called on society especially parents to safeguard the rights of children to a life free of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

He noted that children were vulnerable and could not survive without the guidance and support of adults, especially their parents.

Mr Akrobortu made the call at a community child protection awareness campaign at Agotime Mangoase in the Agotime Ziope district of the Volta region.

It was organised by the Adaklu Agotime Cluster of Child Development Centres (CDCs) under the auspices of Compassion International, Ghana (CIG).

It was on the theme, “Child protection: a shared responsibility.”

Mr Akrobortu advised communities not to leave child protection issues on government alone but put structures and strategies in place to safeguard the rights and safety of children.

He appealed to traditional and religious leaders to be in the forefront of the war against child neglect, labour and marriage adding “if we fail to protect these little children we are denying them their humanity, risking their future and betraying their beliefs.”

Rev. Godwin Kwadzo Sosu, Agotime District Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in an exhortation on the theme, “Christian parenting” based on Proverbs 22 verse six said parenting was not an event but a process that placed a lot of responsibilities on parents.

He noted that children could only maintain the legacy and lineage of a family if they were helped to develop their latent talents.

Rev. Sosu appealed to parents to inculcate the virtues of obedience, holiness, godliness, truthfulness and hard work in their children.

Mr Raphael Mawuko Amenyo, Ketu North Municipal Director of Education was full of praise for the positive impact of the GEC Child Development Centre on the Agotime Mangoase community.

He said the community and its surrounding villages could now boast of good drinking water, toilets and a library which is under construction adding that their children were also being groomed to become responsible adults.

Mr Amenyo who is also the Project Pastor of the Mangoase GEC Child Development Centre reminded the people that the Centre was there to complement their efforts not to take over their parental responsibilities.

Mrs Emily Adevor, Project Facilitator of Adaklu Agotime CDCs advised parents to know, love and protect their children from harm and exploitation.

She assured that CIG would continue to support its Frontline Church Partners FCPs) for them to play their child development roles effectively and efficiently.

Madam Millicent Darkey, Volta Regional Girl Child Education Officer noted that communication played a very vital role in their parenting responsibilities.

As part of the awareness creation, there was a float and also drama, poetry recitals and dance by beneficiaries from Agotime Afegame, Agotime Be rpt Be and Agotime Mangoase CDCs.

The Adaklu Agotime Cluster is made up of 15 CDCs being managed by beneficiary FCPs as part of their Children Ministry and sponsored by CIG.