Safety Concerns Mount at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Amid Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Recent drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Energodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), have raised serious concerns about the safety of the nuclear facility, local authorities said on Saturday.

ZNPP Director Yuriy Chernichuk said that several divisions of the ZNPP were left without power due to drone strikes on the Raduga substation that occurred on Friday, including the printing house, pump stations supplying drinking water, and production and technical equipment management.

“This is a direct hit on the critical infrastructure essential for the station’s operation. It can be said that this attack impacts the safety of the ZNPP,” Chernichuk told the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.

Three more drone strikes on Energodar were recorded on Saturday, leaving one resident injured, Eduard Senovoz, mayor of the city, said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

He added that one of the drones landed near the Raduga substation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Russia would take all necessary measures to prevent Ukraine from carrying out similar drone attacks on Energodar in the future.