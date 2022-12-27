Safiatu Salifu signs two-year contract with Yanga Princess

Former Ampem Darkoa shot-stopper, Safiatu Salifu has signed a two-year contract with Tanzanian Premier League side, Yanga Princess.

The Black Maidens goalkeeper has over the past few years been on top form in between the sticks for Ampem Darkoa Ladies, helping them to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Women’s Premier League title and the Women’s FA Cup.

She was adjudged 2021/2022 Ghana Women’s Premier League goalkeeper of the season following her agility in the post, having kept ten clean sheets in 14 games, conceding four goals in all matches played.

The former Ampem Darkoa player went on to represent her side in the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers as she made some impressive saves to keep Ampem Darkoa in the competition.

She would hope to have yet another successful year going forward as she eyes the Tanzanian Premier League title and the CAF Women’s Champions League title with her new team.