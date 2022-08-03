Safo Antwi and Azamati in 100m semi final tonight

Sean Safo Antwi will race in Heat 2 of the 100m semi final alongside Ferdinand Omanyala and Favor Ashe at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK
Race will take place today Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 6.18pm
Benjamin Azamati will also race in Heat 3 of the 100m semi final alongside Yupun Abeykoon and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.
First 2 in each heat (Q) and the next 2 fastest (q) advance to the #CWG2022 100m Final.
Race will take place this evening at 6.26pm
Complete line up in first comment
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News