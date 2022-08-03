Safo Antwi and Azamati in 100m semi final tonight

Sean Safo Antwi
Sean Safo Antwi

Sean Safo Antwi will race in Heat 2 of the 100m semi final alongside Ferdinand Omanyala and Favor Ashe at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK

Race will take place today Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 6.18pm

Benjamin Azamati will also race in Heat 3 of the 100m semi final alongside Yupun Abeykoon and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

First 2 in each heat (Q) and the next 2 fastest (q) advance to the #CWG2022 100m Final.

Race will take place this evening at 6.26pm

Complete line up in first comment

