Safozi Launches High Performance Cloud Services in Tunisia with Sunlight.io Infrastructure Technology

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced its partnership with North Africa’s leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, Safozi. Together they’re bringing high-performance and private cloud services, with local support, to Tunisia and other countries across North Africa.

Sunlight is working with Safozi to deploy high density servers with high core count CPUs, fast SSD and SAS storage and fast networking. This means they can offer their customers, including key Tunisian news outlets and financial services firms, a no-compromise cloud service that combines the ease of cloud with the performance of bare metal infrastructure.

With Sunlight, Safozi’s enterprise customers can benefit from a superior cloud solution that is locally hosted in Tunisia. Safozi can offer a higher performance and lower cost alternative to AWS or OVH. In addition, customers have the flexibility to take advantage of their virtual data center service – allowing CIOs to subscribe to a guaranteed set of CPU, memory and storage resources, which can be sliced into virtual machines that precisely meet their workloads’ needs.

“With Sunlight, we can offer our enterprise customers a superior cloud solution that’s hosted locally in Tunisia, with local support and at a low cost,” said Zied Ouled Ali, Safozi’s Founder & General Manager. “The Sunlight team has been on hand to help get our new cloud capability up and running quickly. My customers are excited to experience the high performance they can now get from the Sunlight infrastructure.”

Sunlight Founder and CEO, Julian Chesterfield, said, “It has been a pleasure working with Safozi to bring affordable, high performance cloud services to Tunisia and the North African region. Applications running on Safozi’s cloud will now be able to deliver a far higher level of responsiveness to their users which translates to better customer satisfaction.”

Under the partnership, Safozi will also act as a value-added reseller for Sunlight in the region.

About Sunlight



Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere – from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight’s HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint, it’s perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Contact [email protected] with any queries, demo requests, or to arrange a free trial.

About Safozi



SAFOZI SARL is a company founded in 2012 which offers information technology services to small and medium businesses based on Cloud Computing technology – Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service. Its services are designed to reduce IT infrastructure investment costs, enable virtual server access anywhere and anytime, simplify and accelerate the adoption of the IT technology and the deployment of applications, and reinforce user productivity and experience using applied Cloud technology.

Contacts

Jodi Perkins



[email protected]

847-508-0877