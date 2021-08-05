Saglemi: Collins Dauda granted bail

Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Works and Housing, accused in the $200million Saglemi Housing Project saga, has been granted self recognisance bail by a Criminal Court (High Court Division) in Accra.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mrs Comfort Tasiame, ordered Alhaji Dauda to deposit his passport with the Court’s registry.

Four other accused persons, standing trial with Alhaji Dauda, have been admitted to bail in a total sum equivalent to $322 million.

This was after all the five accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of wilfully causing financial to the State.

Alhaji Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, has additionally been charged for intentionally misapplying public property.

Dauda, together with Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Andrew Clocanas and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, are also facing the charge of issuing a false certificate.

Clocanas and Tetteh have also been additionally and jointly charged for dishonestly causing financial loss to the State.