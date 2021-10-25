Saglemi Housing: AG to file witness statements, disclosures in six weeks

The Prosecution in the case involving Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Works and Housing and four others, has prayed the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, time to file all witness statements and disclosures.

The prosecution, led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, requested six weeks from the Court, presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi, to file the documents.

The Chief State Attorney said though the practice required the court to give them 30 days after the case had been assigned to a new court, they were pleading for six weeks.

The State made the request after the Court directed the prosecution to file all the documents.

The Court, after listening to the parties adjourned the case to December 22, 2021, for Case Management Conference.

Before vacation, the Court on August 5, 2021, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, admitted Mr Dauda to a self-recognisance bail.

He was ordered to deposit his passport with the Court’s Registry.

The four other accused persons standing trial with Alhaji Dauda have also been admitted to bail in a total sum of $322 million or its Ghana Cedi equivalent.

The four, including Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Works and Housing and Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the Ministry, were admitted to bail in the sum of $65 million each with three sureties each.

They were also directed to deposit their passports with the Court Registry.

While Mr Andrew Clocanas, Executive Director of Contructora OAS Ghana Limited, was also admitted to $179 million bail with three sureties.

The Court said one of the sureties must be a public or civil servant.

He is also to deposit his passport with the Court Registry.

Mr Nouvi Tetteh Angelo was admitted to bail in the sum of $13 million with three sureties. His sureties are to provide two landed properties situated in Accra.

This was after all five accused persons had pleaded not guilty to charges of wilfully causing financial loss to the State.

Mr Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, is charged for intentionally misapplying public property.

The MP, together with Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Andrew Clocanas and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, are also facing the charge of issuing a false certificate.

Mr Clocanas and Mr Tetteh have been additionally and jointly charged for dishonestly causing financial loss to the State.

The charges are over the Saglemi Affordable Housing project. The five were given 52 counts of charges, including causing financial loss to the State.

The Saglemi Affordable Housing project involves $200 million.