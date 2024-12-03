Sagnarigu Constituents Demand Actionable Plans from Parliamentary Candidates Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 elections draw near, residents of the Sagnarigu District in the Northern Region have made their concerns known, urging parliamentary candidates to present concrete, actionable plans for the region’s development.

A dialogue session organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) served as a platform for constituents to voice their pressing concerns across various sectors, seeking detailed responses from the candidates regarding their vision for the district.

Economic challenges have taken center stage in the district, with micro-businesses collapsing and livelihoods being severely affected. Constituents called on candidates to outline strategies to revive small businesses and create sustainable economic opportunities. There was a strong demand for innovative policies that would support the growth of the local economy and ensure the viability of economic sub-sectors.

Agriculture, a key source of livelihood in the region, has been underperforming. Residents voiced concerns about the loss of farmland to urbanization and asked candidates to present plans to make agriculture more attractive to the youth. They also highlighted the difficulty in accessing subsidized fertilizers and called for measures to ensure farmers benefit from government policies. The lack of agricultural extension officers and veterinary services was also raised, as these are crucial for improving crop and livestock productivity.

Infrastructure issues were another critical concern. The district’s poor road networks, which hinder the movement of goods and people, were flagged as a major obstacle to economic development. Constituents also expressed frustration over inadequate drainage systems, which contribute to flooding during the rainy season, causing damage to properties and lives. Candidates were urged to propose practical solutions to improve infrastructure and address the challenges posed by inadequate drainage.

Education also emerged as a key issue. Constituents pointed out the lack of access to basic learning materials, poor performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and limited opportunities for ICT learning. The high cost of secondary and tertiary education was another concern, with many parents struggling to afford educational expenses for their children. The residents called on candidates to present actionable plans to improve education outcomes and reduce the financial burden on families.

The dialogue session was a dynamic and hopeful exchange, with residents emphasizing the need for real, tangible solutions to their challenges. As the election approaches, the people of Sagnarigu are eager for candidates to demonstrate their commitment to addressing these critical issues.