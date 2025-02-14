Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly Launches Ambitious Water and Sanitation Plan

The Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly in Ghana’s Northern Region has unveiled a comprehensive five-year Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Investment Plan (WIP), marking a critical effort to transform living conditions and drive economic growth in the area.

Spanning 2025 to 2030, the initiative aims to address systemic gaps in access to clean water, sanitation infrastructure, and hygiene education—longstanding issues that have stifled progress in the municipality.

Developed in collaboration with policymakers, NGOs, and private-sector partners, the WASH Investment Plan aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6, which targets universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030, and SDG 16, focused on fostering inclusive and accountable institutions. The strategy builds on a detailed analysis of the municipality’s needs, including a review of prior efforts such as the City-wide Inclusive Sanitation Plan (2021–2024), which identified persistent service delivery failures and institutional weaknesses.

World Vision, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and local organizations like Afram Plains Development Organisation are among key partners providing financial and technical backing. At a launch event attended by health sector representatives, sanitation officers, and civil society groups, officials emphasized the plan’s potential to redirect resources toward sustainable solutions.

“Poor sanitation and limited access to clean water have forced municipalities to divert significant funds from development projects to emergency fixes,” said Sulemana Yakubu, Northern Regional Environmental Health Officer. He urged continued collaboration with NGOs to ensure the plan’s success, noting that “this investment could free up resources for broader community progress.”

Municipal Coordinating Director Mahmud M. Osman outlined the assembly’s commitment to mobilizing financial support and creating an enabling environment for WASH projects. “Leadership and community ownership are vital,” he stated. “We recognize that partnerships with the private sector, residents, and development actors are non-negotiable for achieving lasting impact.”

Jacob Tetteh Amanor, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, highlighted data-driven groundwork behind the strategy, including surveys pinpointing areas with severe water shortages and open defecation practices. “Our goal is 100% WASH coverage by 2030,” Amanor declared. “This plan isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about dignity, health, and unlocking the municipality’s economic potential.”

Stakeholders at the event welcomed the initiative but called for targeted community engagement. Some urged the assembly to prioritize youth involvement in awareness campaigns to address cultural practices undermining sanitation efforts. “Young people are influencers—they can drive behavioral change if empowered,” remarked one attendee.

The WIP’s launch signals a shift toward proactive governance in Sagnarigu, where decades of underinvestment have exacerbated public health risks. With nearly 60% of Ghana’s population lacking access to safely managed sanitation, according to UNICEF, the initiative could serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar challenges.

As the assembly moves to secure funding and roll out projects, questions remain about long-term maintenance and local capacity. Yet, for residents like 32-year-old farmer Alima Mohammed, the plan offers hope. “Clean water means healthier children,” she said. “If this works, it will change everything.”

The success of Sagnarigu’s WASH Investment Plan now hinges on sustained political will, community buy-in, and the assembly’s ability to turn ambitious targets into tangible results—a task officials acknowledge as complex but essential for reshaping the municipality’s future.