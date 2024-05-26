Sagnarigu NCCE Hosts Inter-Party Dialogue Committee Meeting on PCVE

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a day’s consultative forum on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) in the country.

The forum was aimed at providing a platform for members of the Inter-party Dialogue Committee to strategise on peace, tolerance, and countering violent extremism and vigilantism in the area.

The meeting, which attracted participants from various political parties, traditional authorities, religious and youth groups including persons with disabilities, was also intended at working closely with the relevant stakeholders on averting violent extremism, promoting peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.

Mr Abdulai Soale, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the forum at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, said violent extremism and terrorism continued to remain a serious threat to the preservation of democratic governments.

He said although the country, for the last 30 years, had successfully conducted both presidential and parliamentary elections in succession, it was not a panacea to be complaint about violent extremism.

He urged all stakeholders to join forces together to effectively confront the challenges and threats of violent extremism through collaborative efforts during the 2024 electioneering period and beyond.

Mr Kassim Abubakari Mahamud, a Returning Officer at the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the Electoral Commission, educated participants on some of the activities of the Commission whilst appealing to the various political parties to prioritise dialogue in addressing their grievances.

He particularly cautioned parents and guardians to desist from encouraging minors to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, saying it was a punishable offence.

Reverend Ibrahima Dokurugu, a retired Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, admonished communities to continue to live together in peace and harmony.

He urged them to report any suspected incidence of violent extremism to the security forces to take the necessary actions.