Sagnarigu NCCE sensitises groups on violent extremism

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged influential youth leaders, persons with disabilities amongst other stakeholders in the area on preventing violent extremism in the municipality.

The day’s event, held at Sagnarigu, formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to amongst others counter violent extremism in the country.

The engagement was aimed at equipping participants especially the youth with the relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism so that they guard against being recruited to perpetuate violence.

Mr Abdulai Soale, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of NCCE, who addressed participants during the event, explained the concept of violent extremism and radicalism to the participants, urging them to desist from engaging in such acts.

Mr Soale advised them to use dialogue to resolve their differences at all times to help sustain peace in the municipality.

Inspector William Appiagyei, a Police Officer from the Sagnarigu Municipal Police Command, took participants through community surveillance mechanisms encouraging them to form community watchdog groups to monitor their various communities.

He advised them to remain united and report any act of violence and activities that could breed destruction in their communities to the appropriate institutions for actions to be taken against perpetrators.

Pastor Ibrahim Dokurugu, from the Assemblies of God Church in the Sagnarigu Municipality, educated participants on peacebuilding mechanisms and urged them to coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of their religious beliefs, political affiliations, cultural beliefs among others and said it was the best way they could adopt to maintain the peace and stability in the municipality.