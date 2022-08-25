Sahara Issue: Morocco Called Out Its Traditional Partners To Clarify Their Positions

“I should like to send out a clear message to everyone: the Sahara issue is the lens through which Morocco looks at the world. It is the clear, simple benchmark whereby my country measures the sincerity of friendships and the efficiency of partnerships.

I therefore expect certain states among Morocco’s traditional partners as well as new ones, whose stances concerning the Moroccanness of the Sahara are ambiguous, to clarify their positions and reconsider them in a manner that leaves no room for doubt” these were words of King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People which was a watershed event on the path towards the Moroccan independence.

In his speech the Moroccan King commended the stance of Spain and extended his thanks to some Africa, Arab, European, Latin America and Caribbean countries which have consistently confirmed their support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara. He also expressed his appreciation to some of his fellow Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab sister nations, particularly those of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Djibouti and the Comoro Islands, which have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.

Nearly thirty countries have opened consulates in the Moroccan southern provinces, thereby confirming their support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and the Moroccanness of the Sahara. These countries include approximately 40% of African countries from five regional groups. His Majesty King Mohammed VI in his speech delivered on the occasion of the 69th Anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, called out all traditional partners of Morocco to clarify their positions on the Sahara issues.

The Ghana – Morocco bond ties run deep. Ghana and Morocco have come a long way since 1961. This longstanding friendship between these two respected African countries have happily continued to this day. Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Morocco’s King Mohammed V played decisive roles in the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU) through their strategic leadership of the Casablanca Group. In addition to Morocco having hosted the first conference dedicated to African unity, the founding fathers of these two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed V of Morocco and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana played, indeed, major role in favor of many African liberation movements who found there the appropriate conditions to lead their fight in favor for freedom and emancipation.

The affable bonds of friendship between Ghana and Morocco was derived from these common historical experiences. This relationship engendered friendship and close cooperation between our founding fathers, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and His Majesty King Mohammed V that have continued until today. The bond between Ghana and Morocco was further strengthened during the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kufuor. At King Mohammed VI’s invitation, Former President John Kufuor paid a two-day State visit to Morocco. These bonds of friendship, brotherliness and cooperation, which have existed between these two countries have been renewed and rekindled during the term of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

After the Kingdom’s triumphal return to the African Union, Ghana was the second country King Mohammed VI visited. There is more to the present bond and friendliness between Ghana and Morocco than the common history and bilateral ties. These traditional friends share common principles and values. These values and principles serve as a lasting testament to the depth of mutual understanding, trust, cooperation and friendship that so happily exist between Ghana and Morocco till date.

