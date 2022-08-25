Sahara Issue: The Lens Through Which Morocco Looks At The World

“I should like to send out a clear message to everyone: the Sahara issue is the lens through which Morocco looks at the world. It is the clear, simple benchmark whereby my country measures the sincerity of friendships and the efficiency of partnerships” these were words of King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People which was a watershed event on the path towards the Moroccan independence.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI in his speech delivered to the Nation on this occasion, reminded the nations that the historic event which led to the independence of the Kingdom illustrated the bonds of affection and attachment between a king (His Majesty King Mohammed V), who preferred exile to bargaining over the nation’s unity and sovereignty, and a people, who made immense sacrifices to ensure the return of their legitimate king and to regain freedom and dignity.

He concluded that it was with the same spirit of sacrifice and solidarity, that Morocco managed to achieve the nation’s territorial integrity through the recovery of the Kingdom’s southern provinces. “Over the last few years, there have been many major accomplishments at the regional and international levels regarding the Kingdom’s just and legitimate stance on the Moroccanness of the Sahara. A number of influential states have expressed support for the Autonomy Initiative within Morocco’s full sovereignty over its territory as the only solution to this artificial regional dispute” he added.

In his speech the Moroccan King commended the stance of Spain and extended his thanks to some other Arab countries which have consistently confirmed their support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council States, Egypt and Yemen. He also expressed his appreciation to some of his fellow Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab sister nations, particularly those of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Djibouti and the Comoro Islands, which have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla. Africa, the continent which the King holds in highest esteem was not left out in his speech.

Nearly thirty countries have opened consulates in the Moroccan southern provinces, thereby confirming their support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and the Moroccanness of the Sahara. These countries include approximately 40% of African countries from five regional groups. To these African countries King Mohammed VI in his speech expressed how much he values the position they have adopted.

The King added that ‘’This dynamic trend also includes countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, as a number of states from those regions have opened consulates in the Moroccan Sahara, while others have chosen to extend their consulate jurisdiction to cover the Kingdom’s southern provinces as well’’.

“With these positive developments in mind – which concern states from all continents – I should like to send out a clear message to everyone: the Sahara issue is the lens through which Morocco looks at the world. It is the clear, simple benchmark whereby my country measures the sincerity of friendships and the efficiency of partnerships”, he stressed. “I therefore expect certain states among Morocco’s traditional partners as well as new ones, whose stances concerning the Moroccanness of the Sahara are ambiguous, to clarify their positions and reconsider them in a manner that leaves no room for doubt” he concluded.

PANYIN ANAMAN

Author: Echoing the Voice of Africa