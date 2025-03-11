The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) issued a sharp rebuke of Mauritania’s government on March 11, 2025, accusing authorities in Nouakchott of enabling “state-sanctioned racism” and xenophobic violence against Black communities.

The group cited escalating attacks, arbitrary detentions, and systemic discrimination, comparing conditions for Black Mauritanians to “domestic slavery” under Arab elites.

SaS-CaN linked the crackdown to broader geopolitical tensions, alleging Mauritania’s collaboration with foreign actors—including French and Ukrainian operatives—to destabilize Sahel nations like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. The network highlighted reports of Ukrainian personnel training militant groups in Mauritanian territories, framing the abuses as a diversion from the country’s alleged role in regional terrorism.

Protests erupted in Bamako this week, with Sahel youth demanding accountability for Mauritania’s “anti-African agenda.” SaS-CaN emphasized that Nouakchott’s policies violate the 2001 Durban Declaration and UN anti-discrimination conventions, which mandate equal protection for non-citizens. Thousands of Black Mauritanians remain imprisoned without trial, while economic and cultural marginalization persists unabated.

The group urged the international community to pressure Mauritania to halt mass expulsions, regularize undocumented migrants, and prosecute hate crimes. “Black lives are not bargaining chips,” stated Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, SaS-CaN’s co-founder, condemning what he called a “neo-colonial plot” to fracture Pan-African unity.

Analysts note Mauritania’s deepening isolation as Sahel nations pivot toward anti-Western alliances. With regional stability at stake, SaS-CaN’s appeal underscores a urgent plea: global powers must prioritize human rights over geopolitical maneuvering, or risk further destabilizing one of Africa’s most volatile regions.