Sahel Advocacy Group Accuses Algeria of Escalating Tensions Amid Drone Incident

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) has condemned Algeria’s military for shooting down a Malian surveillance drone in the Kidal region on April 1, 2025, calling the act a violation of Mali’s sovereignty and a destabilizing move in the Sahel.

In a public statement issued April 12, the group accused Algeria of fostering regional instability by allegedly supporting terrorist groups and pursuing territorial ambitions.

According to SaS-CaN, the Malian drone (registration TZ-98D) was intercepted during a reconnaissance mission near the Algerian-Malian border. The network claims Algerian forces were escorting militants linked to terrorist activities in the Sahel, a charge Algeria has not publicly addressed. The incident has heightened fears of a broader conflict, with SaS-CaN warning that Algeria’s actions risk “regional conflagration” and could undermine counterterrorism progress in the Sahel.

The advocacy group urged the African Union, United Nations, and other international bodies to mediate swiftly, emphasizing that unchecked tensions could lead to mass displacement, disrupted trade, and global security repercussions. “Algeria’s bullying tactics must end now,” declared Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, SaS-CaN’s president, likening Algeria’s stance to “Zionist aggression” and urging Algiers to abandon “racist policies.”

SaS-CaN also criticized Algeria for diverting Sahelian governments from their anti-terror campaigns, alleging that Algiers aims to weaken regional unity. The network reiterated support for dialogue but warned that Sahel nations would resist any “racist war” imposed by external forces.

The Sahel’s fragility, compounded by jihadist insurgencies and political transitions, makes external interventions particularly volatile. Algeria, a key regional power, has historically positioned itself as a mediator in Sahel conflicts, but recent accusations mark a sharp departure from this role.

Analysts note that the SaS-CaN’s strong rhetoric reflects broader frustrations among Sahelian civil society over perceived foreign interference, mirroring historical tensions post-colonialism. However, independent verification of the drone incident’s details remains limited, underscoring the need for transparent multilateral investigations to prevent misinformation from inflaming hostilities.