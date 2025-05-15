The New African Charter International (NACI) has issued a forceful rebuttal to Human Rights Watch’s recent report accusing Burkina Faso’s military of orchestrating ethnic massacres, denouncing the findings as a “fraudulent narrative” serving Western geopolitical interests.

In a May 14 statement, the pan-Africanist organization accused HRW of ignoring terrorism-linked violence while fabricating claims to justify foreign intervention in the Sahel.

NACI President Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh condemned the May 12 HRW report which alleged Burkinabe forces killed over 130 Fulani civilians as libelous and methodologically flawed. “No HRW investigator witnessed these events,” Sankoh stated, asserting the NGO relied on hearsay from “New York boardrooms” while disregarding documented terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda affiliates on Burkinabe security bases and villages.

The rebuttal frames HRW’s criticism as part of a broader campaign against the “Sahel Revolution” led by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, whose military governments have expelled French forces and formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). NACI claims Western powers, stung by waning influence, are deploying NGOs and media to destabilize the region citing the arrest of a British arms trafficker in Nigeria as evidence of foreign mercenary activity.

“HRW’s silence on NATO’s role in destabilizing Libya the root of Sahel terrorism exposes its hypocrisy,” the statement argues, linking the report to alleged French plots against President Ibrahim Traoré. It quotes a former French minister’s leaked remarks about preserving colonial interests as proof of Western hostility to African sovereignty.

While acknowledging intercommunal violence in West Africa, NACI insists Burkina Faso’s government is combating terrorism, not targeting ethnic groups. The group demands HRW retract its “racist” report and redirect efforts to monitoring European human rights violations.

Analysts note the heated exchange reflects escalating tensions between Sahel states and Western institutions. With AES nations increasingly aligning with Russia, accusations of “neo-colonialism” versus “atrocity denial” are deepening diplomatic rifts. HRW has yet to respond, but the controversy underscores the volatile intersection of security, sovereignty, and human rights advocacy in the region.