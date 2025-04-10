The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network has publicly thanked the Russian government for its pledge to deepen ties with the Alliance of Sahel States following a ministerial meeting in Moscow on April 3, 2025.

The gathering, which brought together Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, was described as held in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere” marked by mutual trust and understanding.

In its statement, the Network highlighted the broad consensus reached on strengthening bilateral cooperation across peace, security, stability, sustainable development and prosperity. It underscored the historical bonds between Russia and Africa—bonds rooted in solidarity, rich cultural interactions and shared aspirations for regional stability.

The Campaign Network expressed particular gratitude for Russia’s support in counter‑terrorism efforts. It noted that while some foreign powers have been “indifferent or even hostile” to the Sahel’s security challenges, Russia has stood alongside the region’s governments and people, helping to root out extremist threats and safeguard communities.

Although the Network insisted it is not seeking financial handouts, it praised Russia’s consistent backing of the Sahel’s newly formed United Army and lauded Moscow’s recognition of the Alliance of Sahel States as the legitimate voice of the region. The statement warned that “no amount of lies, demonization and malicious propaganda” can deter Russia from supporting African sovereignty and development.

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network concluded by urging the global community to denounce terrorism against Sahel populations and to pray for peace and stability across Africa. It called on “all the good people of the world” to stand in solidarity with the Sahel, emphasizing that true partnership requires moral consistency and a shared commitment to justice.

Since its establishment in 2023 by the military‑led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, the Alliance of Sahel States has sought security cooperation amid rising jihadist violence. Russia’s growing engagement reflects a broader realignment in Sahel geopolitics, as regional actors pursue diversified partnerships to bolster counter‑insurgency efforts and infrastructure development. The effectiveness of this emerging cooperation will depend on transparent consultations with civil society, respect for human rights and sustained support for the region’s economic resilience.