Sahrawi Movement for Peace urges support for UN in resolving Sahara conflict

The Sahrawi Movement for Peace, a political movement, has held its first international conference in Las Palms to discuss the issue of the Sahara and the future of its people.

The two-day conference allowed the participants to consider not the long and challenging path taken so far, but rather about the bright future that promises well-being and prosperity to all and for all Saharawis.

“A future that, ultimately, will help us overcome the dark times marked by suffering and disappointment that obscured a clear horizon. An endless journey to nowhere, on which we were embarked by people who served their interest to the detriment of Sahrawis’ general welfare, thus prolonging the conflict indefinitely,” the conference manifesto stated.

The historic conference was held at the Gran Canaria, in the presence of members of the traditional Sahrawi authority, renowned politicians, and academics.

“We are in the company of those who want to take part in the solution and refuse to be part of the problem. We are faced with a wave of reasons to believe in change. Indeed, we have the opportunity to contribute to this change. For this, we consider that it is necessary and vital to adopt and encourage the mechanisms that already exist for the resolution of the conflict as soon as possible.”

The Manifesto called for the building of confidence in the role of the UN as a central component of a compromise solution.

“In this sense, we consider that it is essential to create more spaces for dialogue with the participation of new leaders, such as Sahrawi notables, the Sahrawi Movement for Peace, or any other political movement, to break out of the vicious circle and intensify efforts to seek an agreement for this dispute.”

We must also support the UN special envoy, Mr Staffan de Mistura, and urge him to exert more effort to move forward constructively in resolving this interminable political process and avoid the conflict from returning to stagnation.

Finally, we urge Mr Mistura to invest effectively in enforcing the ceasefire toward preventing further loss of life.

It also called for welcoming positively the new position of the Government of Spain on the issue, especially Spain’s exit from its traditional “negative neutrality” which reinforces and promotes its role as the main intermediary in a Spain-European Union dynamic, for a more profound commitment of the EU in favour of the resolution of the conflict.

“We hope that the Spanish Government does not give in to pressure from those who want to perpetuate this situation. In this regard, we ask the politicians and political parties of the Spanish opposition to adopt a more constructive and less selfish position towards this matter, which is above settling scores and electoral calculations, as it is a sensitive matter,” it noted.

The manifesto also highlighted and strengthened the role of the traditional Sahrawi authorities, represented by notables and sheikhs whose tribal authority had been called into question by another party as a way to claim the right to represent the Sahrawi population under an “eternal right”, without any democratic or legitimate process.

It also called for the prevention of the negative effects that the perpetuation of the situation could cause, noting that the ongoing tension in the region was detrimental to both sides of the Atlantic-Mediterranean axis and called for an end to this situation as soon as possible, considering that it will ease tension and stabilize the region in a world marked by politico-military upheavals.

“Work to establish stability that will also benefit the Canary Islands, particularly in terms of cultural and economic exchange with our neighbours and brothers,” it said.

It calls for a solution that guarantees, all at once, immediate family reunification, a dignified life, and social progress for the Sahrawi population, in addition to the power to enjoy the goods of their land, leaving behind the shortages of exile in the desert.

“We believe that the autonomy proposal is the starting point toward a compromise solution and a new era that offers the possibility of prosperity in peace for all of us,” it said.