Sailor from Ghana supports versatile missions while serving at U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron

Petty Officer 2nd Class Beatrice Campbell, a native of Takoradi, Ghana, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12.

Campbell joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Campbell serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman.

“I joined the Navy to earn an education while having good job security,” said Campbell.

Campbell attended Ghana National College and graduated in 2005.

Skills and values similar to those found in Takoradi led to success in the military.

“Growing up in Ghana, I learned to use every day as a new opportunity chase after my goals and dreams,” said Campbell.

These lessons have helped Campbell while serving with the Navy.

Members of HM 12 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

As a member of the Navy, Campbell is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“In the Sailor’s Creed we say we’re supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States,” said Campbell. “The military could not do that without the Navy.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Campbell and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“So far, my proudest accomplishment in the Navy has been getting selected into the medical enlisted corps program to be a nurse corps officer,” said Campbell.

As Campbell and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being a mother of two girls and coming all the way from Ghana in West Africa, I know my children can look at me and see that everything is possible if they put their mind to it and perservere,” added Campbell.

Campbell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’m grateful to my husband and my daughters for motivating me and to all of the mentors and supervisors who have helped and guided me through my career,” added Campbell. “My nurse corps mentors Captain Robert Hawkins and Captain Nancy Wilson groomed and encouraged me for officer selection.”

By Ensign Brittany Crocker, Navy Office of Community Outreach