Saint Valentine Releases ‘Trapped in Highlife’ EP

Promising Ghanaian artiste Saint Valentine has officially released his new EP “Trapped in Highlife.” The three-track offers a fresh take on love, sound, and emotion.

The EP opens with “Menseida”, a thriller sound blending afrobeats and house music that sets the tone for the project’s experimental edge. “Skirt” follows with a softer touch, an afrobeats-inspired track that explores his feelings for an imaginary lover. “Street” closes the set with a pop-leaning track layered with afropop elements.

Saint Valentine’s music reflects duality—light and dark, passion and pain. Saint Valentine describes his music as a balance of light and darkness, pulling from both the joy and ache of love. Drawing from highlife, electronic, house, and pop, he aims to create music that connects with the soul.

Trapped in Highlife is now available on all streaming platforms here https://onerpm.link/trappedinthehighlife