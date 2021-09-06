Saka nets as England stroll to big win over Andorra on Wembley return

Birthday boy Bukayo Saka scored at the end where he endured penalty shoot-out heartache as England beat Andorra 4-0 on Sunday in their first match at Wembley since the Euro 2020 final.

There was a carnival atmosphere under the arch before kick-off as fans showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer, just 56 days on from the agonising spot-kick loss to Italy.

Much-changed England responded with a comfortable, if unspectacular, victory against the side ranked 156th in the world, with Saka completing the scoring to bring a smile to Gareth Southgate’s face and millions across the nation.

While Jesse Lingard hit a brace – his first international goals since November 2018 – and substitute Harry Kane moved onto 40 international goals, there was no more popular scorer than the likeable winger.

Saka missed from the spot against Italy along with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford but showed great character in an impressive performance as he returned to Wembley.

Not only did he assist both of Lingard’s goals but the Arsenal player also celebrated his 20th birthday with a headed effort as England’s 100 per cent World Cup qualification record continued with ease.

Saka was given a raucous reception as an independently-funded banner in support of the trio was unfurled before kick-off.

“It’s the perfect birthday present for me, I’m really happy we got the win and I could celebrate my birthday like this,” Saka told ITV.

“I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me, that meant a lot for me and made me want to give my all.

“I think it means a lot, it really made a difference for me, even just now I can hear fans cheering my name.

“It makes me believe everyone supports me through thick and thin and it’s nice.”

Saka gave his shirt to a member of the crowd before heading down the tunnel at full-time and Southgate hopes it can close the recent chapter of the player’s career.

“He got a fabulous reception, before and during the game,” Southgate said.

“You can see how popular he is with the rest of the team as well.

“I hope it provided closure if it was needed, but I don’t think there’s a player in that dressing room that thinks anything other than positively about what he did all summer.”