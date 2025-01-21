Sakafia Islamic SHS Wins 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize for Innovative Aquaponics Project

Sakafia Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, Ghana, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools – Sub-Saharan Africa category.

The school’s pioneering aquaponics project, designed to tackle food insecurity while promoting sustainable agricultural practices, earned the recognition for its innovative and impactful approach.

The project involves establishing a full-scale urban aquaponics system that combines aquaculture and hydroponics in a closed-loop design. This system will efficiently produce both fish and vegetables, using minimal water and reducing environmental impact. It offers a sustainable, scalable solution to the food security challenges facing many communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended the school for its ingenuity and dedication: “By harnessing innovative techniques to address food security, Sakafia Islamic Senior High School exemplifies the role of education in driving sustainability. This project not only highlights the power of youth-led solutions but also underscores how schools can serve as hubs for transformative community impact.”

Hon. Mohamed Shahid, Principal of Sakafia Islamic Senior High School, expressed immense pride in receiving the award. “The Zayed Sustainability Prize will not only transform our school’s approach to sustainability but will also empower our students and community with the tools and knowledge to create lasting positive change,” he said.

The US $150,000 prize will enable the school to fully integrate the aquaponics system into its curriculum. Approximately 50 students will gain hands-on experience in sustainable farming practices, while more than 1,000 people in the surrounding community will benefit from access to fresh produce and training workshops. The project will also serve as a local hub for educating farmers and families about sustainable agricultural methods.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, which has been awarded since 2013, acknowledges schools and organizations making a significant impact in the areas of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. The Prize has positively influenced the lives of over 407 million people worldwide, honoring the visionary legacy of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

With 56 schools having won awards across six regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has empowered over 56,000 students and touched the lives of nearly half a million people in their communities.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize remains the UAE’s flagship award for sustainable innovation, rewarding transformative solutions that address the world’s most pressing challenges. Through its 117 winners, the Prize continues to inspire change and progress towards a more sustainable future for all.