Sakania Dry Port in the DR Congo opens for business

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday inaugurated the Sakania dry port in the DRC, a Chinese-built megaproject and currently the largest of its kind in Central Africa.

During his field inspection, Tshisekedi described the dry port of Sakania as a modern one, hoping it could serve as an example for other ports of the DRC.

Bordering Zambia, the dry port, located in southeastern Haut-Katanga province, is a main border post of the DRC and constitutes an important mining channel.

Alexis Gisaro Muvuni, minister of state for infrastructure and public works, said the project, whose construction withstood the test of COVID-19, is expected to propel local socio-economic development and increase connectivity between the DRC and other regional countries.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin said that the port’s inauguration is another fruit born from the win-win cooperation between China and the DRC.

The port will constitute a new platform for trade and transport for the DRC as well as a new window for its opening to the outside world, contributing to the sustainable and diversified economic development of the south-eastern region as well as the deepening of cooperation with neighbouring countries, Zhao added.