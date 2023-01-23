Saki Mantse Traditional Authority organizes thanksgiving church service

Nii Tetteh Oglie II, chief of the Nmlitsakpo Traditional area within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has organized a thanksgiving service to celebrate the goodness God.

The thanksgiving service was also to show appreciation to God, the Christian and local community, corporate bodies, and state and non-state actors within the community for the roles they all played toward peace and security as well as development in the past year and to seek divine protection for the years ahead.

Various Christian denominations in the Nmlitsakpo traditional area converged at the forecourt of the chief’s palace for the thanksgiving service.

The event was on the theme; “Uniting Nmlistakpo for greater development,” and was also used to solicit support to build additional classroom blocks at the Nii Oglie Model school to help curb the overcrowding challenge in the school.

Addressing the nondenominational congregation, Nii Tetteh Oglie II stated that the current situation at the Nii Oglie Model School which remained the only government school within the Nmlitsakpo traditional area needed some urgent attention.

He added that the classrooms were inadequate to accommodate the overwhelming number of pupils admitted into the school.

Nii Oglie II further noted that it was heartbreaking to count over 80 pupils in a classroom that was supposed to accommodate only 35 pupils.

He stressed that the situation was unacceptable hence the need to raise some funds to help build additional classrooms to help enhance teaching and learning activities at the school.

The Nmlitsakpo Chief further called on corporate organizations, the government, and most especially parents to help give the school some face-lift since it was the only public school in the area.

He advised parents to show a keen interest in ensuring that their children were well educated and not to relinquish all responsibilities in the hands of the government and the school authorities.

Over 1,500 Christians within the Nmlitsakpo traditional area including Chiefs from other traditional areas participated in the annual thanksgiving service organized by Nii Tetteh Oglie II.