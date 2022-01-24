Saki residents commend Zoomlion for fumigating the community

Some residents of Saki a suburb of Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have commended Zoomlion for disinfecting the community to get rid of mosquitoes and flies.

Drainages, storm drains, community sports, and other areas were all disinfected.

The residents said as a result of bad drains and stagnant water, as well as unkempt environment mosquitoes, have invaded most communities so it was of great relief when Zoomlion decided to assist us with the fumigation.

Mr Isaac Newton Tetteh, Assemblyman for Saki Electoral Area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Saki appealed to churches, mosques, and other identifiable groups to embrace the ‘Operation Clean your Frontage” initiative to reduce the rate of invasion of insects and diseases in the Municipality.

He mentioned that it was appropriate that every household had a dustbin to reduce littering in the community.

Mr Tetteh advised the residents to observe good environmental practices, refrain from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, prevent stagnant water and a weedy environment.

He said such hygienic attitudes would help keep the municipality clean as well as prevent the increasing incidents of malarial cases.

Mr Tetteh expressed appreciation to the management of Zoomlion for the exercise and reiterated the call for good environmental practices.