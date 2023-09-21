Sakyikrom Mawerehene to Grace NPP Fundraising Dinner in Denmark

The Mawerehene of Sakyikrom, Nana Takyi Akomea has responded positively to the invitation by the Denmark Branch of the New Patriotic Party as Special Guest to the 2023 Fundraising Dinner.

The event under the theme “Mobilizing Ghanaians in Diaspora for Development”, is scheduled for Saturday 23rd of September, 2023 at Kongsholmcentret, Liljens Kvarter, 2,2620 Albertsund in the Danish capital Copenhagen at 8pm local time.

Nana Takyi Akomea who confirmed his attendance emphasized that in the midst of the recent global economic crisis, citizens who live outside the country have major roles to play in the efforts to return the economy to normalcy.

“Today all countries are affected by the consequences of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War. The government is doing a lot to ensure that the economy is fixed but it will also require the support of Ghanaians in the diaspora. It for this reason that the objective and the theme of the NPP Denmark Branch must be given the utmost support”. Nana Takyi Akomea said.

Other big wigs attending the fund raiser in Copenhagen include 2nd Lady of the republic Samira Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanteng, Kennedy Agyepong, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, NLA Boss Sammy Awuku, General Secretary Justina Frimpong Kodua, National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha and a host of their dignitaries.