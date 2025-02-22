Salaga SHS Students Fined GH₵1,200 Each for Firearm Possession After Violent Clash

Three students from Salaga Senior High School in Ghana’s Savannah Region have been fined GHC1,200 each and ordered to sign a 12-month good behavior bond after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

The ruling, delivered by the Salaga Magistrate Court, follows a violent brawl on February 4 involving 20 students, during which one individual was stabbed multiple times and a locally manufactured pistol with ammunition was recovered.

Failure to pay the fine will result in a six-month prison sentence, while violating the bond’s terms could lead to a 12-year incarceration—a penalty that has raised eyebrows for its severity. The court’s decision underscores Ghana’s stringent firearm laws, particularly in educational settings, where such incidents are rare but treated with zero tolerance.

The clash, condemned by school authorities and community leaders, highlighted escalating tensions among students. While only three faced firearm charges, the broader arrest of 20 pupils reflects the gravity of the altercation. Police emphasized their commitment to ensuring accountability, stating, “Those found culpable must face the full rigor of the law.”

The case has sparked debate over the balance between punitive measures and rehabilitation, particularly for minors. Critics question whether a 12-year threat for bond violation is proportionate, while supporters argue it deters future offenses. Locally made firearms, though illegal, remain accessible in some regions, complicating efforts to curb their proliferation.

As Salaga reckons with this incident, the community urges stricter school oversight and youth engagement programs to address underlying tensions. For now, the court’s ruling sends a stark message: firearm possession carries heavy consequences, even for students.