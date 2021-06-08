The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Savannah Region, Hon. Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah over the weekend was in the constituency and made time to visit and interact with enumerators who are undergoing training for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) at the Kpembe Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

The Member of Parliament charged enumerators who have been shortlisted for the training towards the main exercise to discharge their duties with all the seriousness and attention it deserves.

She explained that, whatever data that will be collected at the end of the exercise is going to be used for planning, budgeting for development purposes by government and policymakers, and hence any error in the collection of the data will affect the Municipality and the newly created Savannah region for the next ten (10) years.

She further advised the enumerators and their trainers to discharge their duties without any partisanship consideration because it is a national exercise and the best must be selected to deliver the desired results.

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah appealed to the enumerators to develop a good rapport with respondents during the exercise in order to obtain accurate data and feedback from them.

The trainees in turn expressed their appreciation to the Hon MP and committed to putting in their utmost best for a successful Population and Housing Census (PHC – 2021)

The Member of Parliament was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Youth Organiser Alhaji Inusah Mahama, Savannah Regional Deputy Treasurer Mr. Haruna Aziz, and the Deputy Constituency Secretary Mr. Awari Lawal.



