Salaga South MP offers educational scholarship to 125 students

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency,Hajia Zuwera Ibrahima has advanced educational support to some 125 tertiary students in her constituency.

With beneficiaries drawn from Kafaba, Salaga,Kluw Ward, Kafaba, Konkomba and the Kpembi Wards, the intervention is aimed at cushioning the students to pursue various courses of studies in the tertiary institutions accross the country.

A total of Ghc100,000 worth of scholarship was disbursed to 55 females and 70 males in batches.

The first batch of beneficiaries received their bursary from the legislator on 31st December, 2022, during the 8th Annual Home Coming Congress of Kluw / Lor Ekun Gonjaland Youth Association and the second batch received theirs on 11th January, 2023.

Speaking at a short ceremony held at Telkpa to present the bursary, the Member of Parliament reiterated her commitment towards the education and human capital development of the constituency.

“l place priority on education and human capital development.It is for this reason that I make commitment towards supporting education in the constituency. I am committed to continue prioritizing education and to make support systems available, so you can attain your academic goals,”he stated.

He said the support was meant to cushion the students in the pursuit of tertiary education in the Municipality, urging them to take their studies very serious and make the area proud.

The East Gonja Municipal Education Director, madam Christiana Maabo Donzun, lauded the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the support and study very hard.

But like the proverbial Oliver Twist, she used the opportunity to call for more of such support from the MP for the Municipality.

A representative of the Municipal Chief Executive, Wumbei Ibn Zakaria, who doubles as the Municipal Coordinating Director for the East Gonja Municipal Assembly said the decision by the lawmaker to support the students means she has positive plans for the constituency and students, urging the students to study hard and return home to serve the Municipality .

Madam Fatimah Ahmed,a first year Bachelor of Science Physician Assistant student at the University for Development Studies on behalf of all the beneficiaries, thanked the MP for supporting their education and prayed for Allah to continue blessing her good works.

Some elated parents and opinion leaders, who were at the function were full of praise for the legislator for rolling out such a timely intervention.