Salah Fires Liverpool Nine Points Clear as Bournemouth Rue Missed Chances

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League summit with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, propelled by Mohamed Salah’s double, which also saw the Egyptian leapfrog Frank Lampard into sixth place on the league’s all-time scoring list.

Salah’s 178th and 179th Premier League goals underscored his enduring class, first converting a 30th-minute penalty after Lewis Cook felled Cody Gakpo, then sealing the win with a sublime 86th-minute curler. The result stretches Liverpool’s lead to nine points, though Arsenal could trim the gap to six with a win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Bournemouth, giant-killers this season with wins over Arsenal, City, and Nottingham Forest, nearly stunned the leaders early. Antoine Semenyo rattled the post in the 12th minute and forced a sharp save from Alisson after the break, while substitute Marcus Tavernier’s deflected strike kissed the woodwork late on. Justin Kluivert skied the rebound, summing up a day of frustration for the Cherries.

“We had moments, but you can’t waste chances against a side like Liverpool,” said Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola. “They punish you.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, now on 56 points from 23 games, weathered Bournemouth’s spirited challenge, with Alisson’s reflexes and Salah’s composure proving decisive. The Egyptian’s penalty—his 10th successful spot-kick in a row—calmed early nerves, while his late strike, arcing into the top corner, extinguished Bournemouth’s resistance.

Salah’s Milestone Moment

Salah’s ascent past Lampard (177 goals) caps a remarkable week for the 31-year-old, who returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty only to be thrust back into Liverpool’s title charge. His partnership with Gakpo and Diogo Jota flickered throughout, but it was his individual brilliance that ultimately separated the sides.

Bournemouth’s Bold Approach

The hosts refused to park the bus, pressing high and exploiting spaces in Liverpool’s midfield. Semenyo’s pace troubled Virgil van Dijk, while Kluivert and Dominic Solanke linked smartly. Yet their profligacy—Bournemouth have underperformed their expected goals (xG) by 7.5 this season, the league’s worst margin—haunted them again.

Title Race Implications

Liverpool’s resilience without key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai highlighted their depth. “We grinded it out,” said Klopp. “These are the wins that define seasons.”

For Arsenal, Sunday’s clash with City now carries added weight. A slip from the Gunners would leave Liverpool’s lead intact, but a win could reignite a three-horse race.

Liverpool host Brentford next Saturday, while Bournemouth visit Newcastle. The Cherries’ survival bid remains on track, but converting promise into points is now urgent.