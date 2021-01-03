SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 2: Recycled plastic bottles are seen at the San Francisco Recycling Center March 2, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Bottled water is the single largest growth area among all beverages, more than doubling over the last decade. Only about 12 percent of plastic bottles, mostly water, were recycled in 2003, according to industry consultant R.W. Beck, Inc. Since most bottled water is consumed away from home where recycling isn't an option, an estimated 40 million bottles a day go into the trash or become litter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
dpa/GNA – A ban on the sale of single-use plastic in Mexico City came into force on New Year’s Day.

“The marketing, distribution and delivery” of single use plastic objects including cutlery, plates and straws is now prohibited, the Environment Ministry of the Mexican capital (SEDEMA) said in a statement.

The bans also includes single-use food containers and tampon applicators made wholly or partially of plastics, except compostable ones.

“The main goal … is to have responsible consumption, where the citizens of the capital are increasingly aware and stop using single-use plastics so as not to generate pollution to the city and the planet,” said Andree Lilian Guigue Perez, head of the General Directorate of Impact Assessment and Environmental Regulation (DGEIRA).

The Mexican capital, the most populous city in North America with some 22 million inhabitants, banned single-use plastic bags a year ago.

Guigue Perez said Mexico City’s government will not back down on the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the World Health Organization found that the virus could remain on plastic surfaces for four days, making the reuse of durable materials a better choice for the environment.

According to SEDEMA data, Mexicans use some 6 million tons of plastic per year, for an average of 45 kilograms per capita.

