Sales from Kenya export processing zones to grow in 2023

Sales from all of Kenya’s export processing zones are projected to grow and hit 130 billion shillings (about 945 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, up from 838 million dollars posted in 2022, a government official said Thursday.

Benjamin Chesang, manager for Research, Planning, and Innovation at the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that new factories will be operational this year which will lead to greater sales volumes.

“The weaker local currency against the U.S. dollar is also encouraging existing factories to ramp up their production,” Chesang said on the sidelines of the third Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry exporters forum.

Data from the EPZA indicate that the number of gazetted export processing zones by the end of 2022 stood at 89, out of which 83 were privately owned and operated while six were public ones.

According to the EPZA, there were 156 enterprises operating in the export processing zones spread across at least 22 counties by the end of last year.

Chesang said that agro-processed goods and textiles form the bulk of the sales from the export processing zones. Enditem