Sales Manager in court for allegedly siphoning GHC170,029 from employer

A Sales manager of a Gas Filling Station accused of stealing GHC 170, 029 belonging to his employer has appeared before Accra Circuit Court.

Joshua Kwao who was charged with stealing, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has admitted Kwao to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu told the Court that the complainant, Edmond Fleischer, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rootsenaf Gas Company Limited.

The prosecution said Kwao worked at the Asesewa branch of the company.

It said about five years ago, the company expanded its tentacles to Asesewa in the Eastern Region and Kwao was appointed the sales manager of that branch.

It said Kwao was also supplied with gas to sell.

The prosecution said Kwao was queried by the company in November 2020, when proceeds from the Asesewa branch were not received

It said Kwao could not give any reason for his conduct.

As a result of Kwao’s conduct, the prosecution said on November 25, 2020, General Manager and the auditor of the company proceeded to Asesewa to investigate the matter and found out that Kwao had sold all the consignment of gas given to him but could not account for it.

The prosecution said Kwao was arrested and brought to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

During interrogation, the prosecution said Kwao indicated that the company experienced “some thefts” in the past which led to shortfalls.

Kwao further disclosed that “the workers were stealing kilos of gas and money from his drawer,” an assertion he could not substantiate.

The prosecution told the court that investigations revealed that Kwao had stolen the sum of GHC145,000 from the complainant’s company per the audit conducted on November 25, 2020.

An annual audit report by DD Ofoe and Associates showed that from January 1, 2020, to November 24, 2020, there was a deficit of GHC170,029.

The prosecution said Kwao had so far refunded GHC29,000 to the Police who have kept the amount for evidential purposes.

It said a case docket was sent to the Attorney General’s office and it advised that the accused should be charged with stealing.