Salifu Ibrahim returns for Real Bamako clash

Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker, Salifu Ibrahim, will be available for selection when they face Real Bamako in the second leg of this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup second leg encounter.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the Phobians this season, having suffered series of injury setbacks that made him miss some crucial games.

The former Eleven Wonders player returned to training this week and featured in his team’s 6-0 victory over Division Two side GAP Academy.

David Ocloo, the assistant coach for Hearts, said he was elated that the return of Salifu would play a crucial role in Sunday’s clash.

“Salifu is a brilliant player, and he will be involved on Sunday,” Ocloo told pressmen at the team’s training ground in Pobiman.

Salifu has played a crucial role for Hearts in the past seasons, having won numerous titles with the Phobians since joining them from Eleven Wonders in 2021.