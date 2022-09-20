Salifu Sa-Eed Commissions Mechanized Boreholes In Bimbilla

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed, former Northern Regional Minister, has donated fully mechanized boreholes to three communities in the Bimbilla Constituency.

Dangbe, Kunkuna, and Japanese Estate are among the beneficiary communities. At a ceremony at Bimbilla, the incumbent NPP constituency chairman Mohammed Mboo (Ganguyili Doo) presented the facilities to the beneficiary communities on behalf of Hon. Salifu Sa-eed. Chairman Ganguyili Doo, as he is affectionately called, in his remarks commended the former northern regional minister for consistently promoting Constituency development at every chance.

“I was present when he (Salifu Sa-eed) arrived with the NGO to begin this initiative, and today we have provided water to the people.” The constituency chairman applauded Salifu Sa-eed for his initiative and urged the people to keep faith with the NPP government. He also urged the people to embrace peace. Mr. Amos Nimotimi Tina, the constituency secretary, and Alhaji Bawa Alidu, the immediate past chairman, accompanied Chairman Ganguyili Doo.

The representative of the African Friendship Association of Turkey, Alhaji Abdul-Jamal Nasir Salifu, encouraged the communities to establish a healthy maintenance culture. According to him, Bimbilla was not on their list of potential locations for operations. The foundation, however, was forced to add Bimbilla on the list. “Salifu Sa-eed did everything humanly possible to bring us to Bimbilla, and we saw firsthand how awful the situation was.” You should thank God for giving you Salifu Sa-eed as a son.” Aside from the water, we are also finalizing scholarships for three young people from the Bimbilla Constituency to study in Turkey,” Alhaji Jamal added.

Alhaji Jamal also informed the people that the Foundation was ready to expand its operations in the Constituency. He hinted at the Foundation’s readiness to construct a learning center for orphans in Bimbilla. According to him, the facility when completed will provide boarding and other facilities, as well as space for three hundred students. He called on the people to coexist peacefully and to avoid those tendencies that foster conflict.

On behalf of the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities, Imam Issahaku Musah extended gratitude to Hon. Salifu Sa-eed, for caring about others. Before today, women and children had to travel considerable distances to find water. According to him, “We are pleased that the boreholes supplied by Salifu Sa-eed and the NGO would assist in keeping school girls in school and easing the burden on women in the communities.”

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed launched the ‘Hope for All’ program in 2022, with the goal of collaborating with the development community to provide some development interventions across the constituency. Aside from the boreholes and financial assistance to several individuals, the initiative has also provided construction materials and cash to help with the construction of a fence wall for the Bimbilla community cemetery.

By: Zuberu Aliu