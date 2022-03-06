Salifu Sa-Eed Supports His Almar Matter, Football Association

The former Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Sa-eed has donated two hundred bags of cement to his alma matter, Bimbilla Senior High School in the Northern region.

The donation is in support of the construction of a fence wall to improve security in the school. In a ceremony held at the school premises, Chief Gmaba Naa Wumbei IBN Zakaria who led the delegation presented the items to the school.

In his address, Chief Wumbei IBN Zakaria informed the gathering of the inability of Hon. Salifu Sa-eed to attend the ceremony due to equally important issues that needed his attention. He assured management of the school of Hon. Salifu Sa-eed’s commitment to the development of the school.

‘Hon. Salifu Sa-eed as an old boy has high hopes in the school and is ever ready to support’, Chief Wumbei IBN Zakaria added.

The Headmaster of the school who received the cement expressed his gratitude to Hon. Salifu Sa-eed for his kind gesture. ‘This is the single largest donation we received since we began the construction of the wall’, the headmaster added.

While praising the former Northern Regional Minister for the gesture, the Headmaster bemoaned the deplorable nature of dormitories for male students in the school and appealed to other old students and the general public to show love to the school. He also thanked people who also supported the project in the past.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed again extended his support to the Nanumba North Municipal Football Association. The support included the clearing and grading of the new football field. The support was a response to a request made to him by the leadership of the football association.

Chief Gbee Naa Amadu Mustapha enumerated the importance of the field to the development of football in the Municipality. According to him, Nanung has the oldest football team in the region and had produced big stars for the nation. He explained that the development of football in the area has stagnated as a result of the lack of football field. [But] ‘This will be addressed by this intervention from Hon. Salifu Sa-eed.’

The Municipal P.E. Coordinator, Nassam Mohammed expressed delight at the intervention. He assured the former Northern Regional Minister that the facility will boost the development of football in the area and all efforts will be made to put the field to maximum use.

The playing body and other interest groups thanked the former regional minister and called on other people to support the future development of the field.

The search for a football field by the Municipal Football Association took several years after the then Nationals’ Park was taken over for the district hospital expansion project. The absence of football field impedes the Division Two team’s progress into Division One.

The former minister’s delegation made a cash donation to the New Patriotic Party in the Bimbilla and Wulensi Constituencies. The support is to assist the day to day running of the party in the two constituencies.