Salim Yakubu Gives Solutions To Israel-Palestine Conflict

A public lecture has been held by the KU Leuven University in collaboration with the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (Oxfam) to address the never-ending war between Israel and Palestine with authentic solutions to the issue which he says has lasted for decades.

The lecture, which took place in Belgium saw a speech delivered by renowned Ghanaian businessman, Salim Fari Yakubu who was sponsored by the Oxfam team – a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice.

The lecture created a platform for discussion, raised awareness, and promoted informed dialogue, all of which were crucial for creating positive change in the world for everyone.

According to Salim, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict dates back to the end of the nineteenth century.

“In 1947, the United Nations adopted Resolution 181, known as the Partition Plan, which sought to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel was created, sparking the first Arab-Israeli War.

“About 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, and the territory was divided into 3 parts: The State of Israel, the West Bank (of the Jordan River), and the Gaza Strip”, he emphasized.

Giving the reason to why Israel’s action amounts to genocide, Yakubu underscored Israel’s action at Gaza is a clear intention on the part of Israel to eliminate completely the people of Palestine whether they are civilians or combatants.

“Especially when it’s a war area, where there is an issue or conflict, and you target hospitals, this amount to genocide”, he stated.

Making recommendations regarding the situation, Mr. Fari Yakubu, the General Secretary of the Confederation of Africa Rafting (CAR), endorsed a Two-State solution, a proposed framework he indicated aims to resolve the conflict by establishing two separate states: Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinian people.

Also, he emphasized on the importance of enforcing the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) order to ceasefire which he added will protect civilian lives, particularly those of children and women.

He called for powerful states like the United States (US), France, and the United Kingdom (UK) to halt the supply of weapons to and support for Israel.

Lastly, Mr. Yakubu urged the Western media to maintain professionalism and balance in their reporting, avoiding bias in favor of Israel and refraining from propagating bad narratives.