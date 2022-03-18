Salisu Mohammed Likely To Miss Call-up By Black Stars’ Coach

Southampton FC’s centre back, Salisu Mohammed has been handed a call-up by the Black Stars’ Coach, Otto Addo for the crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs against Nigeria.

The Black Stars of Ghana would lock horns with perennial rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the first leg.

A trusted source at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) told the GNA Sports that, the dependable defender has been called to aid Ghana qualify for the World Cup, but could likely miss out due to his fitness level.

He had injury concerns before Southampton’s 1-2 loss to Watford and Newscastle in the English Premier League.

Despite that he featured and played full throttle in both matches, Salisu is not 100 per cent fit ahead of the crucial match against Nigeria.

The 22-year old has received two call-ups under Black Stars’ former coaches, Charles K. Akonor amd Milovan Rajevac where he rejected, however, he rescinded his decision to play for Ghana.