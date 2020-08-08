Salisu Mohammed
Fran Castaño Benito was the discoverer of the top notch defender who many Ghanaian football fans expected a ruthless defender with so much aggressiveness as seen in a typical Ghana Premier league game. A crusher, a bully and hard tackling guy,

But he does not possess those traits. Rather, he is an intelligent player; first in the air, first to the ball, no foul in the 18 yard or close to it, focused and a discipline soldier.

Fran Castano says Salisu will make it big time in Europe with his level of performance.

Salisu joined Villadolid in Spain from African Talent Football Academy. Today, Salisu Mohammed has signed for Southampton FC in the English Premier League. Now Southampton has fans in Ghana.

